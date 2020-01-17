Sona Mohapatra says she did send testimonies to NCW after they withdraw case against Anu Malik due to ‘lack of evidence’

music

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:27 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has shared a long note on Twitter against the National Commission of Women’s decision to close the sexual harassment case against music composer Anu Malik. Sona said that unlike what the NCW has said, she did collate and send multiple testimonials from Malik’s alleged victims, soon after they asked for it.

Sona said she was in Paris for an event when she heard the news that the case had been dropped. “I just finished an event in Paris where I was representing India at an ISRO sattelite launch by a Europeon agency & came out elated with the response to my views and singing only to hear and read this heartbreaking news on social media. That statement of the NCW chairperson is wrong. I collated multiple testimonies painstakingly & mailed it to them within a few days of them asking for it. Got a one line reply “Kindly send further submission (if any) regarding the complaint.” to my ten pages. No dear no regards, just the above,” she wrote.

“I requested to speak to Ms Rekha Sharma to discuss it. Received one liner, cryptic responses on mail to all. They made no effort to engage or connect with either me or Neha Bhasin or Shweta Pandit amongst several testimonies that were in the public domain. I believe in due process and systems and did exactly what I was asked to do. They could have shown some interest to write back or talk about the matter and actually meet us. They didn’t. What more documents can you provide in cases of sexual harassment and assault? Can we record or shoot it while it happens? Is that even possible,” Sona added in her note.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin reveals she was naughty in school: ‘When the teacher was out, I would grab boys and kiss them’

She said that the NCW’s responses made her feel like she was the criminal instead. “The ominous manner in which they communicated in one lines scared me I’ll be honest, it is like I was the criminal in their eyes. I dread to think about how they would treat women who don’t have a voice or means to tell the world anything. Going to Hyderabad after (victim’s name redacted) gets gang raped to console the family and give quotes to media should not be their only job. This is a live case. So many victims & their families are living their trauma every time a person like Anu Malik flaunts himself on national TV. NCW should have at least tried to even talk with a few of us. It is the least we can expect for the system. This is not over. I am not one to give up the good fight easily. I’ll take it to my funeral pyre if required. This was the only ray of hope for a whole movement in India where all perpetrators went scot free. Sony TV was a partner in crime by riding on this for publicity for their show as a marketing theme. India will not forgive them or Anu Malik and his supporters this easily. We will fight this together,” she added.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that NWC has closed the case “due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

It quoted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma as saying, “Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it.”

Malik was briefly dropped as judge of the last season of Indian Idol when he was accused of harassment, just as the #MeToo movement gathered momentum in India in 2018. The claims resurfaced in September when he was back as a judge on the show.Soon after, the channel source said Malik had offered to step down from his post till he clears his name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more