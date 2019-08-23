Taylor Swift releases colourful and romantic video for new song Lover. Watch here

music

Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift has unveiled the music video for her latest song Lover. The 29-year-old singer released the romantic video, which also stars her longtime backup dancer Christian Owens, on Thursday, reports “People.com”.

“The leading man in this video is someone I have performed on stage with for years,” said Swift during a YouTube Live ahead of the video’s release. “(He was the) leading man in the King of My Heart performance every night on the reputation tour. Every night I could see how expressive he is and just how heroic and what an amazing actor he is as well.”

In the music video, which Swift co-directed with Drew Kirsch, the singer and Owens feature as a couple as they swim in a fishbowl, slow dance at home and party with their friends while going through ups and downs together.

At the end of the video, the lovebirds get their happily ever after as their child opens a Christmas present containing a snow globe holding their memories.

