Vishal Dadlani would smoke 40 cigarettes a day, shows how his voice has improved 6 months after quitting

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:10 IST

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has shared a video to show how much his voice has improved since he quit smoking six months ago. Along with his video, Vishal also wrote a long note about how everyone should quit smoking before it causes permanent damage.

“I quit smoking on the last day of August 2019. After 9 straight years of 40+ cigarettes a day, and a year of vaping (which was worse!) plus my severe abuse of my vocals at concerts and during recordings...my voice had almost given up,” he wrote. “I never let anyone know, but I was struggling. My range, control, tone, everything was wobbling. Singing softly was completely impossible (any singer will agree, that’s far more demanding than belting out a loud take!) Everything you’ve heard from me in the last 2 years, has been nowhere close to 100% of what I actually sound like,” he added.

“BUT...NOW... Almost six months after quitting completely, my voice is almost back to what it used to be. My clean tone has returned, my control is a lot better (not yet perfect, though) and I’m actually happy to be singing again, instead of feeling discomfort and pain. Basically...what I’m saying is...if you smoke...quit now.before you damage yourself permanently,” he said. In the video, Vishal is heard singing a verse from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Kinna Sona Tennu Rab Ne Banaya.

Vishal has delivered hit songs with songs such as Madaari, Jame Raho from Taare Zameen Par, Tu Meri from Bang Bang and Drama Queen from Hasee Toh Phasee. Together with Shekhar Ravijani, they have worked on hundreds of songs in Bollywood.

Apart from his work in Bollywood, Vishal is also a vocal supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party. He hit Delhi streets to campaign for the party during the recent state assembly elections. Dadlani had composed theme song for the party in both 2020 and 2015 Assembly elections.

