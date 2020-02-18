e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Music / Vishal Dadlani would smoke 40 cigarettes a day, shows how his voice has improved 6 months after quitting

Vishal Dadlani would smoke 40 cigarettes a day, shows how his voice has improved 6 months after quitting

Vishal Dadlani has shared a video showing how much his voice has improved just six months since quitting smoking.

music Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vishal Dadlani is happy about quitting smoking.
Vishal Dadlani is happy about quitting smoking.
         

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has shared a video to show how much his voice has improved since he quit smoking six months ago. Along with his video, Vishal also wrote a long note about how everyone should quit smoking before it causes permanent damage.

“I quit smoking on the last day of August 2019. After 9 straight years of 40+ cigarettes a day, and a year of vaping (which was worse!) plus my severe abuse of my vocals at concerts and during recordings...my voice had almost given up,” he wrote. “I never let anyone know, but I was struggling. My range, control, tone, everything was wobbling. Singing softly was completely impossible (any singer will agree, that’s far more demanding than belting out a loud take!) Everything you’ve heard from me in the last 2 years, has been nowhere close to 100% of what I actually sound like,” he added.

 

“BUT...NOW... Almost six months after quitting completely, my voice is almost back to what it used to be. My clean tone has returned, my control is a lot better (not yet perfect, though) and I’m actually happy to be singing again, instead of feeling discomfort and pain. Basically...what I’m saying is...if you smoke...quit now.before you damage yourself permanently,” he said. In the video, Vishal is heard singing a verse from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Kinna Sona Tennu Rab Ne Banaya.

Also read: Milind Soman shares emotional post on dad’s death: ‘Never had a great deal of affection for him’

Vishal has delivered hit songs with songs such as Madaari, Jame Raho from Taare Zameen Par, Tu Meri from Bang Bang and Drama Queen from Hasee Toh Phasee. Together with Shekhar Ravijani, they have worked on hundreds of songs in Bollywood.

Apart from his work in Bollywood, Vishal is also a vocal supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party. He hit Delhi streets to campaign for the party during the recent state assembly elections. Dadlani had composed theme song for the party in both 2020 and 2015 Assembly elections.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News