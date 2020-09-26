Whoever does outstanding work will get an opportunity in the music industry: Payal Dev

music

In light of the recent conversations around nepotism and favouritism being prevalent in Bollywood, the music industry, too, has been perplexed with questions around how fair the industry truly is. While many believe that it is difficult to get by without connections, some others say that talent is everything. And singer-composer Payal Dev belongs to the latter category. “In any Industry, talent is what works the most. When I came to Mumbai initially, I used to go for recordings, but I always felt that something was missing. But my focus was always to work on myself and make myself a better musician. I never looked at anything else besides working on my craft and when I was ready, I was fortunate to get enough support from all labels that I have worked with,” she says.

Dev also believes that the Hindi music industry provides a level playing field to everyone. “I believe in good work. Whoever does outstanding work will get an opportunity here, and there is nothing like ‘I am a girl so I can’t work in Bollywood’ or ‘people are not supporting me‘. I think if I am doing good work, people will support me. It completely depends on the artiste as to how he/she is and how our work is.

The composer, who has worked on three tracks in the upcoming Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam-starrer Ginny Weds Sunny says that the makers of the movie loved her first scratches and that’s how everything fell in place. “I was narrated the movie scene by the director Puneet Khanna, and it was a wedding scene song. I worked on the song along with lyricist Kunaal and sent the scratch to the movie team and they absolutely loved it. That’s how it all fell in place. Plus, I have composed two more songs in this film one is Fir Chala with singer Jubin Nautiyal and another is recreational song Sawan which is a collaboration with Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Mika Singh.

The Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan; 2019) composer says that even though she came from a small town, she was lucky enough to get projects to work on. “I moved to Mumbai quite early on in my career with my husband Aditya Dev. Honestly, my experience has been fair as everyone faces ups and down and has to work hard or struggle to get to a point but in all it was not that bad at all. I’m thankful to god for everything. It was a new experience coming into a new city and trying our luck, to achieve what I have dreamt about in life,” she concludes.