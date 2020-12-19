My competition has always been with myself: Shilpa Shinde

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:42 IST

‘Bigg Boss-11’ winner and ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Shilpa Shinde says that she is happier sitting back at home than repeating herself.

“For me it has always been about job satisfaction. I don’t do projects for money. My competition has always been with myself only. I have been working since 1999, so I am okay sitting back at home than working just for sake of it,” said the actor on her visit to Lucknow.

Shinde gains confidence from her successes. “My shows have been in good TRP range and then ‘Bhabhi Ji…’ happened followed by ‘BB-11’ which I won. I was flooded with offers like ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ but I never repeat myself. I am always like — what better can I do now to set a higher benchmark. When not working, I have so many things to do in personal life. Besides, I keep organising garment workshops and my team keep holding lifestyle exhibitions,” she said.

She prefers to keep a gap between her shows. “After ‘Waaris’ and ‘Mayka’ I took a two-year gap before ‘Chidiya Garh’ (and ‘Lapataganj’) happened. Then, after two years it was ‘Bhabi Ji…’ and similar was the gap between them and BB-11.”

After that, she did a short stint in stand-up comedy show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’. “I did this small stint which was not a good show.” She prefers not to talk about BB but is amused that her name keeps cropping up in every season.

On her upcoming show, she said, “I was not able to find anything interesting and then ‘Paurashpur’ came to me — it’s a historical show with a lot of scheming, mystery, thrill, intimate scenes and politics. It was a different level of experience. I am a daily soap actor while here playing a queen. It was about controlling emotions and expressions. So, I worked as per the director’s vision.”