My struggle has been a prep phase for me

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:54 IST

‘Mukkabaaz’ actor Viineet Kumar chose to stay back in Mumbai and not to rush to his hometown Varanasi. “Before the lockdown was announced I was in Mumbai and had to attend several events and functions here. At such events, we get to meet a large number of people and you never know who is infected or has a travel history. So, I thought to stay back as I didn’t wanted to put my parents and family at risk, ” he said while talking over phone.

Viineet regrets missing the opportunity to go Tribeca Festival where his film ‘Tryst with Destiny’ was nominated. “Legendary Robert De Niro is the founder of the fest and I missed the chance to meet the actor in person who happens to be my most favourite actor. ‘TwD ‘is based on Pt Nehru’s Independence Day speech. It has three stories beautifully woven together. Eventually, the event was held on a digital platform.”

He has five releases ahead out of which four projects are ready for release. “Films ‘Aadhaar’, ‘Tryst with Destiny’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena’ biopic, shot in Lucknow, are all complete. Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ a remake that was shot in Varanasi and Lucknow has two days of shoot left. But, first to come will be his digital horror-thriller ‘Betaal’ (with Aahana Kumra),” he shares. This is his second OTT series after ‘Bard of Blood’ which is also expected to have a second season.

Vineet calls his 16 years of struggle as a learning experience all through, “I never call it a period of struggle in fact it was a preparation phase for me. Once ‘Mukkabaaz’ happened then things were on a roll for me. Films like ‘Gold’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, OTT release ‘Bard of Blood’ gave me a foothold. Now all my focus is on my upcoming projects. Slowly and steadily I’m moving in a right direction and wish to work on good projects. Hope the ongoing crisis gets over and shoot resume. Till then it’s OTT that will be in forefront,” says the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor.

The versatile actor is writing a new script with his sister Mukti Singh Srinetra. “She also co-wrote ‘Mukkabaaz’. Together we are creating a fresh content hopefully it will be completed soon. Besides, I am doing all household tasks and taking out time o workout at least 1.5-2 hours every day,” he says.

Talking about his days in lockdown, he said, “Jab struggle chalta hai to aap saalo-saal quarantine main hote ho (the days of struggle are similar to lockdown days). You get to introspect and heal yourself and it’s not that disturbing. I am used to be alone. But, this phase has troubled us all. Plight of migrants and poor is very distressing and sad. In my capacity, whatever is possible I am trying to do for them. I advise all to take precautions and follow norms then only we will be able to overcome this situation.”