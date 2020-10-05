₹10 crore projects inaugurated in Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:21 IST

The Noida authority on Sunday started work on six projects estimated to cost ₹10 crore. These include resurfacing roads and repairing drains and footpath in different sectors.

Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and the Noida authority general manager Rajiv Tyagi inaugurated these projects.

“Resurfacing of roads, repair work of footpath, pavement and drains will benefit the general public. Residents have been demanding for these issues of road resurfacing and repair of drains addressed,” said Pankaj Singh MLA, Noida.

The work include internal road resurfacing in sector 52 with a budget of ₹2.4 crore, pavement repair in sector 22 with a budget of ₹1 crore, drain repair in sector 22 to cost ₹1 crore, internal road resurfacing in sector 70 with a budget of ₹2.5 crore, plaster of the flats built by the authority in sector 66 on a budget ₹1.7 crore and internal road resurfacing along with culvert with a budget of ₹1 crore.

The authority aims to finish these works in next two months.

The authority decided to carry out these works after residents in all of these sectors demanded road resurfacing and other works to be done on priority basis.

“We have started the work on these projects right after the inauguration so that the residents do not face any inconvenience in future. We aim to finish these works in next two months time. We will put these projects on fast-track,” said Tyagi.

Residents of sector 70 said that broken internal roads were an issue in their locality.

“We had demanded that the internal roads and other maintenance works should be looked into without further delay. And we are happy that the work will be completed in next two months,” said Manoj Goyal, a resident of sector 70.