Home / Noida / 12 people arrested for selling crackers in Noida, environmentalists want authorities to target manufacturing

12 people arrested for selling crackers in Noida, environmentalists want authorities to target manufacturing

noida Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:56 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

Since November 8, a day before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned firecrackers in the national capital region (NCR), the Noida Police had arrested only 12 people for allegedly selling the banned items. Environmentalists say this pointed to gaps in enforcement and that the authorities needed to focus on controlling the manufacture of crackers rather than going for only those selling and burning crackers.

“So far we have recovered firecrackers and explosives worth more than Rs 8 lakh in the past one week and we will continue with the vigilance till the ban is in place,” said a police spokesperson.

Knowledge Park police had the biggest haul. On Diwali two men, identified as Vijay Saini and Kashif, were nabbed with 39 sacks of firecrackers worth nearly ₹4 lakh.

On Sunday, two men were nabbed with firecrackers worth ₹1 lakh by the Phase 3 police.

Diwali night saw NGT rules being flouted across the district with the air quality index in the district going in to the “severe” category. However, only five people in the district were booked.

“Our teams were constantly patrolling across the area and anyone we came across trying to burn crackers was given a strict warnings. Three persons from the Surajpur Kasba area were booked under section 151 of the CrPC for not adhering to the warnings and continuing to break laws,” said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

Two more people were challaned by the Bisrakh police for similar violations.

Police personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar carried out awareness drives all through Diwali night to keep people from bursting crackers.

“We identified spots where crackers were being burst and we spoke to people urging them to refrain from doing this. We gave warnings to them and we will continue with the vigilance for the upcoming festivals also. The ban is in effect till November 30 and the enforcement will also be in place for it,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

He also said that people in the city stopped once warnings were issued to them.

“But we have identified potential troublemakers and will keep an eye out on them in the next few days and take any necessary legal action,” said Singh.

“The vigilance of authorities did not help as we know that crackers were burst openly all throughout the district. While creating awareness is crucial, we also need to focus on the industry itself. The manufacturing needs to be controlled while in turn will help control the distribution, sale and purchase. That is what police and Administration should focus on going forward,” said Vikrant Tongad, an environmentalist.

