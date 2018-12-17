64-year-old man arrested for throwing neighbour’s cat from 15th floor

A 64-year-old man was arrested by Kasarvadavli police for allegedly throwing a cat from his balcony on 15th floor on Saturday evening. The accused, Shivram Panchal, claimed that he was irked by the cat’s presence in his house and in frustration threw the cat from the balcony.

The cat died on the spot. The cat’s owners, Abdul Shaikh, filed a complaint with the Kasarvadavli police .

According to police, the accused resided in Tetonia building with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

The cat is owned by a family residing on the second floor of the same building.

Panchal’s grandson often got the cat home to play. The cat’s noise and fur irritated the senior citizen. On Saturday evening, he got irritated and picked the cat up to beat her.

The accused’s domestic help tried to intervene and save the cat. But he did not pay heed and threw the cat out of the balcony.

Nasir Kulkarni, police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station, said, “The family who owned the cat filed the complaint. We checked the CCTV footage where it was clear that the accused threw her out of the balcony. We registered an FIR under cruelty towards animal and arrested him. As he was a senior citizen, he got bail immediately.”

