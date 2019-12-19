e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi slows down traffic movement on roads connecting Noida

In an advisory, Noida traffic police said, people going towards Delhi from Gautam Budh Nagar should take the DND Flyway or the Delhi-Noida link road via Mayur Vihar.

noida Updated: Dec 19, 2019 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Road towards Kalindi Kunj from Mahamaya Flyover has been closed by Noida police
Road towards Kalindi Kunj from Mahamaya Flyover has been closed by Noida police(Virendra Singh / HT Photo )
         

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and imposition of section 144 of CrPC in parts of Delhi affected traffic going to the national capital from neighbouring Noida on Thursday.

In an advisory, Noida traffic police said, people going towards Delhi from Gautam Budh Nagar should take the DND Flyway or the Delhi-Noida link road via Mayur Vihar.

According to the GB Nagar traffic officials, although there weren’t any jams in the area but the traffic flow was slow towards Delhi since 9 am in the morning.

The Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida with south east Delhi is closed since December 15 after the clashes that took place between the students and the Delhi police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus.

There was congestion on the Mahamaya flyover which led to increaded traffic on parallel roads. “There are no jams in Noida but the pressure is heavy on Dadri-Surajpur road and Rajnigandha road as the Kalindi Kunj road is closed since December 15 after the Jamia incident,” AK Jha, superintendent of police, traffic.

Traffic congestion was reported on the Delhi-Noida link road.

“Delhi police has placed barricades on the border at Mayur Vihar since morning, hence traffic is moving at a slow pace,” said Jha.

Noida traffic officials are expecting that the traffic congestion will increase in the evening peak hours as many people commute from Noida to Delhi.

