Bank robbery in Greater Noida: Three armed men loot ₹3.90 lakh

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:26 IST

Three men looted nearly ₹4 lakh from an Indian Bank branch in Sector Pi – 3 of Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon, while holding the staff at gunpoint, said police.

According to police, at around 3pm, two men posed as customers at the bank and surveyed the bank. They were masked, but with Covid-19 health protocols in place, no one found it suspicious. Ten minutes later, their accomplice, entered and quickly held the security guard, Ravindra, at gunpoint. Almost immediately, the earlier two men pulled out guns of their own.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the suspects injured the guard on his head when he tried to resist.

The suspects robbed ₹2.15 lakh cash from the drawer of a cashier, and on their way out snatched a cash bag of a customer that had ₹1.75 lakh. They were out of the bank in 10 minutes.

Although injured, the guard Ravindra tried to stop the robbers and fired using his service gun, but they managed to escape.

The bank branch manager Vipin Kharwal informed the police once he ensured everyone was safe and filed a complaint with the Sector Beta – 2 police station.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “The security guard suffered a minor/major? injury and was rushed to hospital for first aid. He is out of danger. The criminals had directed all the bank staff into a room before looting from the cashier’s drawer,” he said. Police said that the suspects did not reach the bank’s safe.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO Sector Beta 2 police station, said that police have registered a case against unknown suspects under Indian penal code (IPC) section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt for committed robbery).

“A police team reached the spot after getting the information. The security guard fired at the suspects when they were fleeing, but did not hit them,” he said.

A forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence in the case. The police team questioned the bank staffs and took the CCTV footage as evidence. Love Kumar, additional Commissioner of Police, said police have formed teams which are conducting searches to arrest the criminals.

Bank manager Kharwal could not be reached for comment.