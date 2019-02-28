Blue sedan gang robs manager at gunpoint in Noida

After carrying out nearly three dozen robberies since January 11 in Gautam Budh Nagar district, the occupants of the blue Maruti Baleno struck once again on Tuesday evening. This time, they robbed a manager of a private firm outside a bank in Sector 46, police said.

Anurag Lal, a resident of a Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 and hailing from Jharkhand, works as a manager in a private firm. According to the police, Lal was supposed to fly out of the country in a few days’ time and was carrying his passport with him at the time of the incident. In his complaint, Lal said that the incident took place around 4.15pm when he was sitting in his car outside the bank.

“Two men in a blue Baleno came near me. While one of them asked for directions, the other person got out of the car and brandished a pistol at me, before asking me to hand over my valuables. They also snatched my bag which contained my passport as well,” the manager’s complaint stated.

He said the robbers made away with one gold bangle, a gold chain with five lockets and three gold rings. Police said the value of the jewellery is believed to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. “After taking my valuables, they fled towards the Sector 46 main road and I came to the police station to register my complaint,” Lal said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against two unidentified men under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

“We are looking into the matter. We have the number plate details of the car the suspects had used but it looks like a fake number. We are also going through the CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects,” Prashant Kapil, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

Officers said they suspect it to be the same blue Baleno that is suspected to have had been involved in at least three dozen robberies in the district, ever since the vehicle was stolen on January 11 from Sadarpur under Sector 39 police station area. The suspects were described as two men — one was stout and the other lean.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 04:47 IST