Child labourer falls to his death while painting walls in Greater Noida

A 14-year-old boy, allegedly employed as a child labourer, fell to his death from the fourth floor while painting the walls in a residential society of Greater Noida on Friday.

The minor, Saheb Ali, a resident of Moradabad, was living in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida’s Birondi village with his parents and five siblings for the past six or seven years.

,He allegedly slipped from the fourth floor while painting the walls of a tower in Grihalakshmi society in Sector Pi, Greater Noida on Friday around 4:30 pm. A resident of the society informed the police, after which the boy was sent to a private hospital.

“The victim was rushed to nearby Sharda Hospital by a police team,” Munish Chauhan, SHO Surajpur police station, said.

According to a Sharda Hospital spokesperson, “The boy was admitted to our hospital around 5 pm and an ECG was conducted, after which he was declared dead on arrival by our doctors.”

The police said a preliminary probe indicated that the boy was hired by a private contractor to paint the walls of the high-rise society.

“We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. It has come to light that a private contractor had hired a minor to do the job, and we are probing the reasons behind the negligence which lead to the accident. A first information report will be filed as per our findings soon,” Chauhan added.

According to Alam Ali, the deceased’s elder brother, a private contractor, Sarvesh, had hired Saheb four days ago.

“Sarvesh approached us four days ago and said he needed a boy to paint the walls of a building in his society. We did not discuss any payments and hesitantly let go of him. When Saheb fell, the contractor was at the spot and fled,instead of taking him to a hospital,” Alam said.

“The boy was admitted to our hospital around 5 pm and an ECG was conducted, after which he was declared dead on arrival by our doctors,” said Sharda Hospital spokesperson

“Sarvesh approached us four days ago and said he needed a boy to paint the walls of a building in his society. We did not discuss any payments and hesitantly let go of him. When Saheb fell, the contractor was at the spot and fled,instead of taking him to a hospital,” Alam said.

“The boy was admitted to our hospital around 5 pm and an ECG was conducted, after which he was declared dead on arrival by our doctors,” said a Sharda Hospital spokesperson.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 12:11 IST