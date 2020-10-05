Child’s body in steel trunk: Two sisters held for the murder of nephew

noida

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:30 IST

Two sisters, in their early twenties, were arrested Monday by the Surajpur police on charges of murdering their three-year-old nephew in Bhanota village of Greater Noida. The boy’s body was recovered from steel trunk at his maternal uncle’s home on September 29.

The arrested women were identified as sisters Pinki (24) and Rinki (22) and they are the wives of his maternal uncles. According to the police, they killed the child as his mother was “interfering too much into their marriages”.

According to the police, the boy, Bhavyansh, whose parents live in Sirsa village, had gone missing on the afternoon of September 29 while visiting his maternal uncles along with his mother.

His maternal grandfather had filed a missing person complaint with the Surajpur police the same day after the family failed to find him even after a frantic search. A kidnapping case was initially registered which was later changed to one of murder after the boy’s body was discovered in a steel trunk around 9.30pm on September 29.

The autopsy had revealed that the boy was suffocated to death. Police suspected the involvement of a family member in the child’s murder and pursued their investigation along those lines. On Monday, they arrested Bhavyansh’s aunts for his murder.

“According to the two women, they were fed up with the boy’s mother (their sister-in-law) allegedly taunting them over various issues and for her alleged unnecessary interference into their marriages. The women resented their sister-in-law and decided to take out their frustration and anger on her child. So killed him,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander said.

Police said Pinki lured the boy to them as he was familiar with her. “The two women then used a pillow to smother him. After Bhavyansh passed out, they stuffed him in the steel trunk, which they covered with a blanket. He was found over six hours later and by the time his parents rushed him to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. During their interrogation, the women admitted to the murder,” the DCP said.

The women were produced in front of a magistrate and later sent to jail.