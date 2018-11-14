Speed up work on Jewar airport project, CM Yogi tells officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday directed officials of the Noida International Airport Limited and the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to expedite work on greenfield Noida International Airport proposed in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

Adityanath and chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey held a meeting with officials in Lucknow and discussed the progress of the project. The chief minister also discussed matters related to the land acquisition for the project. Officials said the government is expected to launch the airport project by the end of December, if all goes as per schedule.

The state government has already issued a notification, paving way for land acquisition. Following the notification, the administration has started the process in the district.

“The airport is an ambitious project of our government as it will fuel industrial growth in the state. It will not only boost industrial growth but also benefit farmers. The chief minister has directed the administration and other officials to expedite the work on the project. Adityanath has directed officials to put the project on the fast-track so that it can be launched by the end of 2018,” Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Jewar MLA, said.

The district administration will start the process of acquiring land under Section 11 (1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, whereas Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), formed by the government to develop the airport, will invite bids to rope in a concessionaire to execute the project.

“We have already started the process of land acquisition as per procedure. We have invited objections and suggestions from farmers in this regard,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Adityanath has directed the administration to procure agricultural land through a mutual agreement with farmers and also by implementing the 2013 Act. A mutual agreement is crucial as it will save time and ensure that the land acquisition happens fast, officials said.

The UP government in the first phase will acquire land from six villages, including Rohi, Parohi, Banwari Bas, Ramner, Dayanatpur and Ranhera. The administration has already secured consent of more than 70% farmers for the project.

The estimated budget for project is ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore. On the whole, the government needs to acquire 5,000 hectares. However, in first phase, it will acquire 1,239.14 hectares.

Adityanath has also directed officials to expedite the process of selecting a developer for executing the project.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:13 IST