Cops told to focus on complaints of weaker sections

The district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Gautam Budh Nagar held a meeting with the station house officers, additional district magistrate and other senior officials to ensure that law and order is maintained strictly in the district.

Officials have been asked to take every small crime seriously and respond with efficiency to complaints of residents in order to have a better relationship with the public. Officials have been asked to prioritise the issues of people coming from weaker section such as the SC/ST, women and others.

“We have asked our officers to build a better rapport with the public to maintain law and order. Officers have been asked to make sure that all the complaints of weaker sections are addressed on priority,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

The DM also asked the police to act stringently under the Goonda Act, Gangster Act and Section 151 CrPC to control the sand mining mafia, land mafia and liquor cartels. In the last three months, from June 15 till September 15, Gautam Budh Nagar police have booked 64 persons under the Goonda Act, 20 under the Gangster Act and 3 under the National Security Act.

A suspect was booked under the National Security Act, 1980, on July 14.The accused, Teetu, and his accomplice Neetu had allegedly shot dead a substation officer, Satveer Singh, at a power station in Dhoom Manikpur in April this year after Satveer allegedly failed to restore electricity supply.

If an accused is booked under the NSA, he has 12 days to appeal against it. If the appeal does not come through, the state board upholds the decision after which an NSA board conducts a hearing to determine if the sentence is legitimate or not.

The officers have been asked to ensure that people go to the departments concerned with complaints instead of approaching the police on every issue. “People end up calling police for issues related to other departments. We need to direct them to the department concerned,” Singh said. In the last six days, 173 suspects have been arrested and about 180 stolen vehicles, cash and jewellery recovered.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 04:40 IST