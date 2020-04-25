Discom gives relaxation in power bill payments due to lockdown

noida

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:47 IST

Taking note of the problems faced by consumers owing to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has decided to change the parameters of ‘fixed charges’ in electricity bills.

Aravind Mallappa Bangari, PVVNL managing director, said for consumers falling under LMV-1 (domestic light, fan and power for residential/domestic purpose, janata service connections, kutir jyoti connections, jhuggi/hutments, different places of worship) and LMV-5 (small power for private tube wells/pumping sets for irrigation purposes having a contracted load up to 25 BHP and for additional agricultural processes confined to chaff-cutter, thresher, cane crusher and rice huller) categories, it has been decided to calculate fixed charges on the basis of their average consumption over the last three months. “While for the consumers of ‘unmetered’ category, the fixed charges will be calculated on the stipulated tariff, for the remaining domestic consumers it will be charged as per their actual consumption,” he said.

He further said even before the lockdown, the discom had started a process to concerns of inappropriate billing, raised by LMV-1 (domestic) consumers. “The process is called ‘trust’ billing and consumers can get their bills generated as per the records of meters taken by them. But during the lockdown, we are unable to do that. So, we are going with the method of average billing going by the bills of the last three months,” he said.

The PVVNL MD also said in keeping with the Centre’s guidelines, the discom will resume hand-held billing system for commercial and industrial consumers from April 20. “Power bills of domestic consumers will be issued on basis of consumption over last three months. The last date of submission of electricity bills has been extended to April 30, 2020. There will be no surcharge levied on bills till the last date,” he said.

Bangari also said for the LMV-2, HV-1 and HV-2 consumers, who are falling under commercial and industrial categories, during the lockdown, only two-thirds of their fixed charges will be collected. “It is a temporary arrangement to provide them relief in depositing bills amounts for March and April as waiving the fixed charges is not at the discretion of power distribution companies. The remaining one-third amount will be charged with their electricity bills for June,” he said.

He said while LMV-2 category belongs to non-domestic light, fan and power for shops, hotels, restaurants, private students’ hostels, marriage halls and other commercial establishments like cinema and theatres, banks and private diagnostic centres including X-ray plants, MRI centres, CAT scan and pathologies, LMV-6 represents small and medium power for industrial units having a contracted load less than 100 HP (75 kW), power loom (load of 5 kW and above), floriculture, mushroom and other farming activities.

“Similarly, HV-1 is for commercial loads with contracted load of 75 kW and above and getting supply at single point on 11 kV and above voltage levels and HV-2 is for large and heavy power for industrial units with contracted load of 75 kW (100 BHP) and above for industrial or processing purposes like arc/induction furnaces, rolling/re-rolling mills and mini-steel plants,” he said.