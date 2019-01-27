Elderly couple in UP’s Vasundhara robbed of gold bangles by trio posing as police personnel

A 75-year-old retired non-commissioned officer and his 69-year-old wife were allegedly robbed of their gold items by three men who posed as police officers, in an incident in Sector 10, Vasundhara on the afternoon of January 20. The police finally lodged an FIR at Indirapuram police station on the night of January 25.

The incident took place after Amar Singh Rawat and his wife Laxmi Devi returned from a hospital in Sector 14 and were headed to their home in Sector 5. The family said that they both boarded an e-rickshaw and were on their way when three men sitting on a motocycle stopped the vehicle in Sector 10.

“The men asked the e-rickshaw to stop and one of them took my father to one side. In the meantime, the others asked my mother to pull out her four gold bangles and put them in a piece of paper. After some time, they wrapped the paper and handed over it to my mother. The three men later escaped. When my mother opened the paper, she found one artificial bangle,” Surendra Rawat, son of the couple, said.

“They told my parents that they are from the police department and were carrying out checks in wake of Republic Day. They sort of scolded them that they should not be moving out by wearing gold items due to increasing number of crime incidents,” he said.

“My parents were returning from the hospital as my mother had to undergo physiotherapy due to an injury sustained during an accident,” Surendra added.

In the police complaint, the family said that after being robbed, the couple asked the e-rickshaw driver to take them to the police station. They said the details of the incident were noted by a police officer at the Indirapuram police station the same day.

“The details were noted but the formal complaint was received only by Friday. Following this, a first information report was lodged under sections 417 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code. There were three persons who fled with four gold bangles from the couple. An investigation is underway,” sub inspector Vansh Narayan, police-post in-charge from Vasundhara, said.

