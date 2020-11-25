Elderly man dies by suicide in Sector 24, leaves behind note

noida

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:10 IST

A 63-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning in an area under sector 24 police’s jurisdiction, with investigators later recovering a note from the room of the man.

Police said that they came to know about the incident around 11.30 am after they received a memo from a hospital in sector 26.

“The family had found the man hanging in his house and rushed him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. After we received information from the hospital, a team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for autopsy,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, sector 24 police station.

He said that the family found a suicide note from the spot.

“In the note, the man has said that he was taking full responsibility for his actions and no one else was responsible or was to be blamed for it. He also mentioned that his family or friends should not be bothered for his death. But there was no specific reason mentioned in the note. The family has also not indicated any trouble which might have prompted him to end his life,” said the SHO.

Later, the body of the man was handed over to the family following the autopsy. The man had retired three years ago from the managerial post of a private company and was living with his family in Noida. The family, so far, have not filed any complaint in the matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).