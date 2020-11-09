Environmentalists want firecracker ban extended as traders in Noida and Ghaziabad count losses

noida

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:58 IST

Ghaziabad: Environmentalists on Monday welcomed the “total ban” on the sale or bursting of firecrackers by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) across the National Capital Region (NCR) till the end of November, and called for extending it further to prevent rise in pollution levels in the future.

The ban was put in place from the midnight of November 9 till the midnight of November 30.

“There will be a total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in NCR from the midnight of November, 9 - 10, 2020 to the midnight of November 30 - December 1, 2020, to be reviewed thereafter,” the tribunal said in its order on November 9.

On Monday when the NGT passed its order, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida suffered under “severe” category pollution, which has been in place for five consecutive days.

Environmentalists said that the move is a step forward to prevent a further rise in pollution otherwise it would adversely affect the health of people and also of those affected by Covid-19.

“The ban will help check any further rise in pollution. Otherwise, people suffer after-effects of firecrackers each year. The NGT directions have been made considering the present situation,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

Akash Vashishtha, another city-based environmentalist and a lawyer, said that authorities have basically failed to check a rise in pollution levels.

“There has to be some accountability of officials as this is the fifth successive year when the NCR is facing “severe” pollution. Even before Diwali this year, the levels have already reached the higher end of the “severe” category. If there is a ban on fire-crackers, it should be extended up to the end of February. And the other pollution sources must also be targeted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the trader community expressed dismay, saying that they are staring at losses during the Diwali festival.

Earlier in October 2018, the Supreme Court had said that people on Diwali, nationwide, will get two hours – 8 to 10pm – to burst crackers on Diwali and only gave permission for “green and improved” fireworks in NCR.

“Generally, a retailer dealing in firecrackers books orders of about Rs 4 to 5 lakh beforehand. With the ban, what will the traders do? Are firecrackers the only source of pollution? Instead of banning diesel-run vehicles or DG-sets and stubble burning, the authorities have been focussing on ban on fireworks. The traders have been at the receiving end for the past four years now,” said Ashutosh Gupta, president of Kavi Nagar firecrackers’ retailers association in Ghaziabad.

“It is not clear whether the October 2018 orders of the Supreme Court stands at present or not? Further, the ban has come very close to Diwali, when we have already booked our orders and will have to pay up even if there is no sale,” he added.

SK Jain, president of the Sector 18 Noida market association, said the sudden ban would cost heavy to traders.

“It involves a 2-3 month process to manufacture firecrackers which reach end users during Diwali. Some workers make firecrackers which are then sent to distributors. The distributors then sell them to retailers and vendors, who apply for licences and then sell them to people. This is a time taking process. The NGT should have ordered the ban at least two months in advance so that traders need not have invested money in firecrackers,” he said.

Asif Ali, a former fireworks manufacturer at Ghaziabad’s fireworks hub of Farrukhnagar, said that thousands of workers, traders and others have lost their livelihood in the past three to four years.

“I have started selling construction materials. There were thousands of workers who were engaged in Farrukhnagar but they have no source of income now. Some are working at dhabas or some work as daily wagers,” he said.

“There was a lot of hue and cry about green crackers. It seems all initiatives have failed considering there is already high pollution before Diwali. Some manufacturers from our area also approached for licences of green crackers in hope to revive their business, but now there’s no relief for them,” he added.

The administration officials said that they are waiting for further directions from state officials.

“The order has been given by the tribunal and we are also waiting for directions from the state officials. For now, we are not issuing any licenses for fire-crackers,” said Shailendra Singh, additional district magistrate (city).