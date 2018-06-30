FIR against relative of woman cabbie who died of burn injuries in Ghaziabad

The Sahibabad Police on Friday filed an FIR against a relative of the woman cab driver who died days after being found inside her car with severe burn wounds earlier this week.

The family of the victim, Renu Chaudhury, had approached the police. In the complaint, her mother alleged the role of their distant relative — who was allegedly harassing Renu and had called her on the night of the incident. Police said that they have lodged an FIR on charges of murder and criminal intimidation against him.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad) said, “We have lodged the FIR under IPC sections of murder and criminal intimidation against the named suspect, Tejvir. The car has been seized and forensic team also gathered evidence. The initial inquiry by Noida police will also be taken into account.”

Renu’s mother Beena alleged, “On the night of the incident, Tejvir boarded her cab barely 100 metres from our house. Two women from our locality saw him. Around 1am, my husband got a call that Renu’s cab had caught fire and she was admitted to a private hospital in Noida.”

“She was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died on June 27. He had been forcing her to marry him and set her afire when she refused,” she claimed.

After getting a memo from the hospital, sub-inspector Ashok Kumar from Noida Sector 58 police station had gone for an initial inquiry. He had also taken the statement of the named suspect, who had admitted Renu to the hospital.

On Thursday, Kumar had told HT, “Tejvir told us that the two of them met at Noida City Centre and the woman later set herself ablaze in her cab near an underpass in Indirapuram. He claimed that he broke the glass window of the car, pulled Renu out and got her admitted at the hospital. However, I did not find any injury mark on his hands. His statements are video-recorded.”