Garbage rots on road for 5th day on Noida roads, meeting with residents ends in stalemate

An open discussion the Noida authority had with residents on Monday, to end the problems plaguing waste disposal, quickly escalated into a war of words and ended with the authority officials walking out without any reaching conclusion.

Meanwhile, Noida roads continued to reek of rotting garbage with no waste collection happening in the entire city for the fifth consecutive day. Officials said they planned to start waste collection from Tuesday but they have no site where they can dispose of it.

The highly charged discussion saw loud protests from about 300 residents when the authority once again mooted the proposal to set up a centralised landfill and waste-to-energy plant in Sector 123. Officials gave a presentation on how the waste management cycle would work, but the residents would have none of it.

The authority had earlier planned a hi-tech waste-to-energy plant in Sector 123 . It was only after residents protested against this site that the authority had chosen a spot in Sector 54.But plans to dump garbage in Sector 54 also failed last week after Noida MP Mahesh Sharma intervened in the matter asked the authority to scout for a new site. With no other site in sight, authority called the meeting on Tuesday in an effort to convince residents about having a plant in Sector 123 itself.

“We will set up a modern waste-to-energy plant and will ensure door-to-door collection of waste and remediation. The entire structure will be a state-of-the-art facility,” Alok Tandon, CEO, Noida authority, said at the meeting.

Residents continued to blame the administration for not having planned an efficient waste management system and also suggested solutions. Residents said that while the authority officials wanted to present their case, they were not accommodative of any suggestions, rendering the discussion futile.

“For so many years, the authority of a ‘planned city’ should have thought of how the city’s waste will be disposed of. For now, we have suggested that small sites be allocated locally so that waste disposal can be decentralised every few sectors,” Rajesh Sahay, general secretary, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association, said.

Several residents from villages around Sector 123, including the famed village of wrestlers—Sarfabad, also attended the meeting.

“Villages near Sector 123 produce wrestlers of national and international fame. How will they live and practice in an area polluted by waste and tolerate the constant stench and the possibility of diseases due to contamination of water?” Satbir Pahalwan, from Sarfabad, said.

The other areas that will be affected include sectors 121 and 122 that house large societies such as Homes 121 and Prateek Laurel. Urban villages within 100 metres of Sector 123 include Sarfabad, Bahlolpur, Parthala, Garhi, Sorkha and Hoshiarpur.

“We have been fighting this battle since 2013. The rules clearly state that such a plant cannot be established near a residential area or highway. Yet, the authority is bent on using this land for a purpose that will cause health, pollution and other concerns for residents,” Taran Dhingra, vice-president, Homes 121 RWA, said.

President of Prateek Laurel RWA, Ved Prakash, said, “They should have planned better. How can the authority say that over 120 truck loads of waste will be dumped here and there will no be stench?”