With an aim to increase the green cover of the district, all 26 departments of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, led by the forest department, will plant about 7.5 lakh plants this year during a plantation drive.

The drive will add 3.74 square kilometer of additional green area to the district, increasing green cover by 0.3%. While of all departments will collectively plant a total of 3,73,650 trees on August 15 in specific recognised areas, including urban clusters, officials said the drive aims at achieving 90% of its target of 7.5 lakh plants by August 31, this year.

The forest department has stocked about 9.52 lakh plants, including two lakh plants in reserve, of 45 different species in its six different nurseries, while about 26,000 saplings will be procured by the department from private nurseries.

Officials said the two lakh reserve has been made as many plants die during of before plantation.

The drive will cover the densely populated urban clusters of the district as well as peripheral villages and along the expressways.

“A variety of saplings of perennial trees and native species such as neem and arjun, as well as some fruit-bearing species such as amla, jamun and bel, will be planted in village areas. However, for the urban clusters, such as residential complexes and housing societies, species to be planted will depend on the soil health of the area,” Pramod Srivastav, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The forest department has prioritised 12 species of trees, including teak, rosewood, arjun, drumstick, bel, eucalyptus and tamarind for rural clusters and peripheral towns, after consulting local residents.

The forest department has the largest target of 1,95,000 plants in rural areas and peripheral towns.

The Noida authority, on the other hand, will plant 180,000 trees through the year, of which 90,000 trees will be planted on August 15. The Greater Noida Authority will plant 80,000 trees, of which 40,000 will be planted on August 15. The Yamuna Express industrial development authority (Yeida) will plant 16,460 trees through the year, of which 8,300 trees will be planted on August 15.

“On Independence Day, the Noida authority will plant 90,000 trees in sectors 19, 20, 21, 25, 26,

27, 46, 48, 37, 30, 31, 33, 34, around the multi-level parking station of sectors 1 and 3, Sector 9 park, Sector 62 green belt, PSC road, Sector 155 park, and along the transmission line of sectors 82 and 80,” Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority said.

Officials of the Greater Noida authority said a major part of their plantation drive will be carried along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The Yeida, on the other hand, will be planting trees in Noida sectors

18, 20, 22, 24.

“We are stretching our target of 16,000 trees to 30,000 trees. The plantation would include mostly native species such as neem so that the soil can support the plant,” Anand Mohan, a senior official of Yeida, said.

As of now, out of its total geographical area of 1,282 square kilometre (sqm), Gautam Budh Nagar has 19.99 sqm – about

1.56% – of the area under green cover.

The district has five moderately-dense forests, which have a density of 70%-40%, while 15 are open forests with a density of 49%-10%.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last month directed all the district centres of the state to plant trees, setting a target of 22 crore plants for the financial year 2019-20. The state government aims to have a total green cover over 15% (36,146 sqm) of its geographical area by 2021, against the present 12.09% (29,133.5sqm).

The plantation drive, lead by the respective forest departments of the three districts and supervised by the respective district magistrates, will have to achieve 90% of their plantation targets by August 31, 2019, officials said.

“We will involve the general public and school students and make it a people-centric initiative,” Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh said.

