GB Nagar to issue safety guidelines for delivery persons

noida Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:03 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
The Gautam Budh Nagar administration is working on safety guidelines for delivery persons working with organisations providing delivery of essential items. The move follows last week’s incident in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, wherein a delivery boy of a restaurant tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and subsequently, 72 families and 17 of his colleagues were placed in quarantine.

Officials said that it is important to ensure the safety of delivery boys as it can lead to the spread of Covid-19 in societies across the district where they are providing services.

“We are going to start conducting random Covid-19 tests of delivery boys involved in door-to-door services, especially in the hot spots and containment areas. We have asked all service providers to ensure that delivery boys are following mandatory measures, such as wearing masks, using sanitisers and ensuring social distancing. The firms have to keep a tab on the health of their employees by checking their temperatures on a regular basis,” said LY Suhas, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

“We are soon going to issue detailed and strict guidelines pertaining to delivery boys. Special attention will be paid to delivery boys working in containment areas,” said Suhas.

The chemists’ association of Gautam Budh Nagar has asked their delivery persons to drop off the packages at the main gate of the society and maintain a high level of hygiene.

“We have given sanitisers and masks to all our men involved in home deliveries. We have strictly told them to deliver medicines at the main gate only. We are also requesting people to make online payments or through payment apps. At shops also, people have started using sanitisers before and after swiping the debit card. The safety of delivery boys is important for people receiving the services also. We have asked those running medical stores to immediately contact the health department if a delivery person has fever, cold or any Covid-19 symptom,” said Anoop Khanna, president, chemists’ association.

From Monday, officials also started barricading hot spots. Only essential services will be allowed in containment areas and movement of vehicles or people will not be allowed. The containment drive is going to be intensified, said Suhas.

