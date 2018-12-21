Genpact executive suicide: Wife of dead man files FIR against company, complainants

The wife of the 35-year-old Genpact India senior executive, who ended his life late Tuesday night, has registered an FIR against senior officials of the company, and the women who alleged sexual harassment against the deceased, demanding an investigation be conducted to ascertain the veracity of the complaints against the deceased.

The man allegedly took his life at his residence in Sector 137, after he was suspended from his job following allegations of sexual harassment.

A suicide note addressed to his wife, in which he claimed his innocence, was recovered from the spot.

“My husband was informed about the complaints against him on December 18, and he ended his life the same day. He was suspended immediately without any inquiry into the matter,” the deceased man’s wife said in the complaint on Thursday.

“I work in the same company. I have not heard any such allegation against him in the office,” she added.

The Surajpur police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. “She has named senior employees, members of the committee handling sexual harassment matters, and people involved in the suspension of the deceased as responsible for the suicide of her husband,” Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

“We want to state that the complaint made serious allegations of sexual harassment, which were being duly investigated by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). To have a fair, uninfluenced inquiry, he was placed under temporary suspension pending the closure of the inquiry. This was done so that the ICC could carry out a reasonable investigation into the allegations received from two female employees,” a Genpact tweet said.

