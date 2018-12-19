Assistant vice-president of Genpact kills self in Noida

A senior executive working for Genpact India allegedly killed himself at his home in Noida on Tuesday after being suspended from his job over sexual harassment allegations, which he said in his suicide note were untrue.

According to police, the body of the man, 35, was discovered by his wife around 11:30pm, and a purported suicide note explained why he took the step.

“The company in his suspension letter said he would be barred from participating in any official work until the investigation against him was completed. In his note, the man denied all allegations and wrote that even if he is proven innocent, his reputation has been tarnished,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

The victim comes from Haryana and married two years ago. The couple lived in a highrise apartment in Sector 137. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined Genpact in 2007 as a process developer and made his way up the corporate ladder – he was promoted to the senior position recently.

A spokesperson for Genpact confirmed that executive was on suspension. “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the news of an employee’s untimely death. Our heart goes out to his family at this tragic time. We had received a complaint against him and had put him on temporary suspension pending the outcome of investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Police said that they have not received any complaint from the victim’s family.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:26 IST