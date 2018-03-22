Ghaziabad acid attack: Ex-boyfriend of suspect says she planned attack

A 24-year-old woman, who is accused of masterminding an acid attack on a woman on March 20 near Mohan Nagar, was arrested by the police after her ex-boyfriend revealed her plans to the police and told them that she had offered him money to carry out the attack.

The woman was named in the FIR lodged by the police on a complaint from the family but she denied her role in the incident until Thursday, the police said. However, she broke down when her ex-boyfriend revealed her plans and an offer she had made to him to execute the plan.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused woman and four of her accomplices who allegedly helped her plan and execute the acid attack on a 23-year-old woman.

The police said that the attack was planned as the victim walked out of a relationship with the woman and got friendly with a man. The victim is presently lodged at a hospital in Delhi with 25% burns on her face, shoulders and back, while four other passengers who were in the auto also suffered burns during the attack on the morning of March 20.

“The accused woman knew that her mobile phone details would be scanned by the police and she switched off her phone whenever she followed and recced the locations of the victim. Her locations were not near the scene of the crime and she denied her involvement in the acid attack. However, when we scanned her call records, we came across a number which belongs to her former boyfriend,” a police officer said.

The police called her man, who runs a fast-food business in Chandigarh. He told the police that over a month ago, the accused woman had approached him with Rs50,000 and sought his help in carrying out an acid attack on the victim.

“The man refused to help her out. A month ago, she came into contact with auto driver Arjun who arranged three others and agreed to carry out the attack for a payment of Rs1 lakh. After the job was done, the woman called up her former boyfriend and sarcastically told him that he is of no use and she got the job done on her own,” Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city), said.

This was the breaking point when the accused woman broke down and confessed her plan and gave away her accomplices, who were tasked with executing the acid attack on March 20.

Also, procurement of acid from Loni for the attack also sheds light on its easy availability, despite various directions of the Supreme Court.

“We have sealed the factory from where the acid was procured. The officers have been asked to deal with such persons in a strict manner to ensure that no such sale of acid is taking place,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

The family of the accused, however, denied the woman’s involvement in the acid attack.

“She never used an auto to travel to her office but used a scooter. We don’t know if the two women had a relationship. We were already looking for alliances to get her married and she had also registered on matrimonial websites. Also, my sister was looking for a well-settled man for marriage,” the elder sister of the accused woman said.