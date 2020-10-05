e-paper
Home / Noida / Ghaziabad civic body starts centralised call centre for complaints

Ghaziabad civic body starts centralised call centre for complaints

noida Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation Monday started their centralised call centre to address complaints of residents related to water supply, sewage, drainage, road repair, and lighting, among others.

The municipal officials said the call centre will provide them with a single window for complaints redressal. The call centre is located on the fifth floor of the corporation headquarters at Navyug Market. In case any written or manual complaint is given by a resident, they will also be routed through the call centre.

The officials said residents can call up on the toll-free number -- 18001803012 -- for registering complaints centre and they will in turn receive text message, indicating their complaint number as well as of the official who will be taking up the redressal.

“Currently, we received about 150 to 200 complaints daily and these are either given to department heads or the official concerned -- some even go to the office of the municipal commissioner. Now, residents can call up on one toll-free number and the call centre has the capacity to attend to six calls at a time. Besides the toll-free number, we have also issued three landline numbers on which complaints can be lodged,” MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner, said.

The corporation has staffed the new call centre with 12 employees who attend calls and maintain records, besides routing the complaints to the departments concerned.

“The call centre will be operational from 8am to 8pm daily. In the coming days, the call centre will start monitoring the complaints which are posted by residents on social media. For this, we will soon issue one verified handle to which complaints can be tagged. Further, we are also trying to integrate the call centre with the integrated grievance redressal system (IGRS) portal. If any complaint pertaining to civic issues goes to the UP government’s IGRS portal, the same will be routed to our call centre,” Tanwar said.

Officials said all protocols of the Citizens’ Charter will be adhered to while registering and attending to complaints. They said although the call centre has started functioning, the month of October will be considered a test run and required changes will be made thereafter.

