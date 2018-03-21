Ghaziabad: Dental college interns ‘abduct’ minors in car for checkup

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday received information that two women in a white car had abducted two minor children (12 and 8) from Pratap Vihar. The two were later identified as interns with Santosh Dental College.

According to the police, the two interns — Vaishali Raj Sharma and Yashika — arrived in a Honda Amaze car and picked up two children near CSHP School in Pratap Vihar on Wednesday afternoon.

“We were shocked to receive information that two minors were abducted in a car. A large contingent of the police swung into action. Upon inquiring amongst other children who were playing with the two minors, we came to know that the two women had taken them for a checkup in a hospital,” said Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).

The police did the rounds of the Vijay Nagar locality near NH-24 and found the two minors at the dental college.

“The two interns had taken the children for a community dental checkup camp without the consent of their parents and without any information. Senior officials of the college have taken a strong note of the incident,” Singh added.

“This is no way for doctors to pick up children from streets and take them away without their families’ consent. They were playing near CHSP School but they did not return. One of our relatives called us up to see what was happening outside as a number of locals had gathered after the news about the abduction spread,” said Padmawati, the grandmother of the 8-year-old minor.

The police said that they have not lodged a case against the two women suo motu but have left it to the respective families.

“We are still undecided whether to lodge a case against the two women as their future will be spoiled,” said the father of the 12-year-old.

When HT contacted Dr PP Gupta, the administration head of the college, he confirmed the incident and said that both women have been severely reprimanded.