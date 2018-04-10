Ghaziabad: GDA to provide CCTV coverage and speed radars for Hindon elevated road

To streamline the flow of traffic and movement of vehicles on the Hindon elevated road, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials are drawing up a plan for installation of CCTV cameras and speed radars which will help track vehicles and stop vehicles from speeding. The road was inaugurated by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 30.

Presently, the Hindon elevated road has four entry/exit points that are devoid of CCTV coverage. The design speed for the road is 100kmph while the officials have restricted speed to 80kmph in the initial days. In such a case, speeding is rampant on the newly opened road with hardly any checks to restrict erring drivers.

“A plan is being chalked out for installing CCTV cameras and speed radars. We are also planning the installation of solar panels to power the LED lights on the Hindon elevated road to reduce costs and save on energy. It will also bring down our operational costs,” Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

The Hindon elevated road has a total of 729 LED lights. According to the project report, the elevated road will cater to 3,859 passenger car units (PCUs) per hour. The figures will peak to 4,867 PCUs per hour by 2021 and 7,887 PCUs by 2031.

For now, the traffic police has started fininf commuters who drive in the wrong direction. The police said they will initiate the process of e-challans within a week and this will be immediately implemented on the elevated road.

“We have fined nearly 40 violators, mostly for driving on the wrong side. On the first day, we fined five commuters. Since there is no provision for checking speeding, we have not fined anyone for that offence. The installation of speed radars will resolve the issue,” SN Singh, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

The police have also stationed personnel and vans on the road to check violations.

The construction agency has been entrusted to maintain the elevated road for five years as per the terms of agreement. The agency has deployed tow van, ambulance and personnel at the entry/exit points in Vasundhara to keep a track of commuters who need help. However, the power to fine is solely the traffic police.

The authority has also cleared the design for the second elevated road — from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh on GT Road — and has asked the central public works department (CPWD) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). The project is estimated to cost Rs 250 crore.

The authority had engaged the CPWD to prepare the feasibility report and, subsequently, three designs were readied. One of the three designs provided an eight-metre service lane on both sides while the other two designs provided for only a six-metre service lane.

“The design which had the eight-metre of service lane has been cleared and we have written to the CPWD to prepare the DPR,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said

“The road will be funded from the infrastructure development fund and we will be looking at the proposal in the next meeting,” Maheshwari said.

The 2.3km second elevated road is on a stretch which is one of the busiest stretches in Ghaziabad and is used by vehicles to move from Ghaziabad towards Bulandshahr, Aligarh and NH-24.

.