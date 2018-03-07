Ghaziabad: Govt approves plan to operate regional flights from Hindon airbase

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the go-ahead for development of facilities to operate regional flights from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), to decongest the Delhi airport.

Ghaziabad district magistrate met UP chief secretary Rajive Kumar in Lucknow on Wednesday. The chief secretary also approved the land lease rate finalised by the district magistrate, which will be offered to the farmers in Ghaziabad. The DM was authorised by the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to negotiate and decide the final rates for leasing land from farmers.

“The state government approved the rates finalised by us. Officials have also given a go-ahead for development of facilities such as roads, electricity, etc, to be taken up by public works department and the municipal corporation. Work on the terminal will also start soon,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, Ghaziabad, said.

Officials, before the meeting with the chief secretary, had finalised the rate at ₹200 per square metre per year for nearly 7.5 acres that are required for the development of terminal facilities.

“We asked the farmers to give us the basis of the price quoted by them (₹475 per sqm per year). However, they did not provide us with any substantial documents or the basis of the price they quoted. On the other hand, we offered them ₹167 per sqm and then increased it to ₹200 per sqm per year,” Maheshwari said.

The AAI also has also given its in-principle approval to the lease rate price approved by the UP government, officials said.

Officials said they finalised the rate on the basis of documents and land lease deeds of plots located near the Hindon airbase. Almost 90% of the 7.5 acres belongs to farmers and is agricultural land.

Officials will now hold meetings with farmers as they are yet to agree to the lower price. Some said that most of the farmers are already in deliberations with district officials and may agree on the finalised rates.

The land needed for the RCS project will be for entry/exit, waiting facilities for the passengers while only the runway of the air base will be used for the purpose of running flights. According to officials, another 35 acres of land will also be required at a nearby location for future expansion.

During meetings among the various stakeholders of the RCS, it was discussed that they should work out a plan for construction of semi-permanent porta cabins to meet the requirement of 200 passengers during the peak hour.