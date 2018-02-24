Ghaziabad: Regional flights from Hindon: Govt authorises DM to finalise land rates

The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) has been authorised to finalise the rates for leasing the land needed to operate the proposed regional flights from the Hindon airbase. The farmers had earlier quoted the a ‘very high’ annual lease rent in response to the rate proposed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The procurement of land on lease is vital to the project as the regional connectivity scheme will help operate flights from Hindon, thereby easing the burden on the already congested Delhi airport.

As part of the regional flights plan, the Ghaziabad officials were asked to scout for land adjacent to the Hindon airbase. The officials identified 7.5 acres land and sent a proposal to the AAI. The negotiations reached a deadlock after farmers quoted a lease rent price of Rs 1.5 crore per annum while the AAI quoted Rs 10 lakh per annum, officials said.

“Now, to sort out the issue, the district magistrate has been authorised by the UP government to decide the rate at which the land can be rented. The AAI has also authorised the DM to decide the rate. We are now trying to find a basis on which the lease rates can be decided. The price quoted by the farmers is high and it cannot be approved,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, Ghaziabad, said.

The land is needed to construct the entry/exit zones and waiting facilities for passengers. Only the runway of the airbase will be used for operating the flights. The facility is intended to meet a demand of 200 peak hour passengers.

“Once we deicide an amicable rate, the farmers and AAI officials will also meet soon. We have also asked farmers about the basis on which they quoted the lease rate,” she said.

According to officials, 90% of the land identified in Sikandarpur belongs to farmers while the remaining 10% is with a state government agency. Officials said an additional 35 acres will be required for future expansions.

The deliberations to start regional flights from Hindon have been on since November when the AAI officials held a meeting with Indian Air Force officials. During that meeting, various pockets of land, including the 7 acre one, was taken up for discussion.

The additional piece of land, which is being considered, will be used for development of a full-fledged civil enclave, including apron facilities.