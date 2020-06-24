GIMS to get low cost, locally made ventilators; 50 more Covid beds

noida

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:39 IST

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in Noida, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), a hospital dedicated to treating and testing for the disease, is adding more beds and ventilators to its facility.

According to the officials, the hospital is procuring 10 more ventilators and adding 50 additional beds to deal with any emergency. The hospital currently has 150 beds and 10 ventilators.

“We have already ordered the ventilators and some of those have arrived at the Covid-control room where the team is testing their efficiency. We are also furnishing few additional wards that will have 50 more beds,” said Brigadier (DR) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

He added that the low cost and small ventilators are being provided by a Noida-based company.

“The cost of each ventilator is around ₹1 lakh, which is very low as the usual cost of a ventilator is around ₹25 lakh,” he said.“The one tested are effective and they would serve the purpose.”

Other hospital officials said that the current infrastructure was adequate to handle the number of patients being tested, treated or kept under the institutional quarantine.

Currently, the hospital has around 110 Covid-19 patients, while over 400 were discharged. Gautam Budh Nagar has one of the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state with at least 607 running cases, 19 deaths and over 949 discharged as of Tuesday,

“We have a lot of critical cases, though our recovery rate is high. At a time, there are 110 to 130 patients, so we always have beds, but additional preparation is important keeping any uncertainty in mind. Cameras have already been installed and coolers, air purifiers will be installed soon,” said Dr. Saurabh Srivastava, head of the department (HoD) Medicine and nodal officer Covid-19, GIMS.

Speaking of the beds with oxygen supply, Srivastava said that currently there are 18 beds with oxygen channels, while in case of emergency they currently have over 50 oxygen concentrators to administer oxygen at any bed.