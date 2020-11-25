Greater Noida authority on a lookout for agency to help them acquire land

noida

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:10 IST

The Greater Noida authority is likely to hire a private agency that will help in land acquisition for new industrial sectors.

The authority realised that it does not have enough staff to process the files of landowners, said officials.

“The agency to be hired will assist the authority in keeping land records, conduct a land audit and also inform farmers about the process. The agency will make the process quick, easy for both the authority and farmers,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Interested agencies can apply for the job till December 16 as the authority has issued a request for proposal (RFP) on its official website- www.greaternoidaauthority.in.

The authority issued request for proposal (RFP) on November 23 and the pre-bid meeting is scheduled for, said officials.

The agency’s work will be for at least 36 months with possible extension depending upon the requirement. The agency will prepare proposals for land acquisition, conducting social impact assessment on socio-economic conditions of farmers, whose land is to be acquired and implementation of section 11 and 19 of land act-2013, said officials.

The authority had on August 4, 2020 in its 118th board meeting decided to spend Rs2000 crore on buying the agricultural land from the farmers in the financial year 2020-21 with a aim to prepare fresh land meant to set up industrial units in the city. The authority aims to buy at least 2500 acres of land in this 2020-21 financial year so that it can develop the same and allot it to interested corporate houses and international and domestic investors, who want to set up manufacturing units in this city. The authority has allocated Rs2000 crore for the land buying because it has focused on creation of jobs in this region for the youth so that the local economy can be fuelled, said officials. Officials hope once the agency will be hired the land acquisition work will be expedited.