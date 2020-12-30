In Noida, one drink limit for drivers on New Year’s Eve

noida

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:31 IST

Drivers whose alcohol intake measures at more than 30mg in the breathalyzer examination will be fined, the Noida traffic police said in its advisory issued Monday. The advisory has detailed traffic diversions suggested near the Sector 18 market in addition to deployment of police personnel around the area to ensure smooth movement of vehicles for the New Year’s Eve. The traffic police advisory said the police will keep a close watch on inebriated drivers and fine drivers for violations.

Noida traffic inspector Ravindra Vashishtha said a number of people are expected to visit Sector 18 market, one of city’s biggest commercial spaces known for its eateries and recreation options, to bring in the New Year.

“Considering this, we have decided to deploy teams at different places to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and also to check drunk driving. Police personnel will be deployed at different places with breath analysers. People who have more than 30ml alcohol in the examination will be fined,” he said.

Detailing traffic diversions near Sector 18 market on New Year’s Eve, Vashishtha said that the two entry gates to the market near Gurudwara will be closed. Similarly, the two entry points near Mosaic Hotel for Sector 18 market will also be closed.

He added that people are advised not to park their vehicles at unauthorised places in Sector 18. “They are advised to park their vehicles at the multi-level parking in Sector 18. The area from Sector 18 to Atta Peer is a no-parking zone. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed away,” he said.

The enforcement will be applicable from 4pm Tuesday to 2am Wednesday.