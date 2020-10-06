e-paper
Home / Noida / Man booked for objectionable comment against CM Yogi Adityanath

Man booked for objectionable comment against CM Yogi Adityanath

noida Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jewar police has booked a man for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media on Monday.

The action followed a complaint from a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who submitted screenshots of the post to the police and demanded his arrest.

The suspect, Jewar resident Yogesh Choudhary, is a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). He allegedly used cuss words against the CM, while commenting against the UP police’s lathi-charge on Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former MP Jayant Chowdhary in Hathras earlier this week.

The complainant Ashok Sharma, president of the BJP’s wing in Jewar, said the suspect posted derogatory messages on Facebook and also in a WhatsApp group. “He wrote something that was extremely derogatory and obscene against the CM. I filed a complaint to ensure the suspect was brought to book and this is not repeated,” he said. Sharma claimed the post was provocative. “We felt offended and hence approached the police to take action.”

Umesh Bahadur, SHO Jewar police station, said they registered an FIR under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and section 504 (criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, suspect Choudhary said that the message was unintentionally posted. “I wanted to post a comment after the lathi-charge on the RLD leader. I was typing a message but due to typo error, something else was posted. I have expressed that my intention was not to hurt someone,” he said.

