Man booked for sexually harassing woman in Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:21 IST

Noida: The police have registered a case against a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Sector 9. The suspect, a resident of Sector 29, is at large, the police said.

The woman, in the FIR registered on October 23, said that she was going to market on October 14 to buy some goods when the suspect approached her near her flat’s stairs and used abusive words. “He stared at me and abused me verbally. I got scared and raised an alarm, after which the suspect fled the spot,” she said. The victim then approached Sector 20 police station and filed a complaint.

The police said that the woman and the suspect are separately married and they are known to each other.

RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said that the woman approached the police on Friday. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the suspect under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-C (voyeurism) of IPC. A police team conducted search at the suspect’s residence, but found him absconding. The suspect will be arrested soon,” he said.