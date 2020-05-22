e-paper
Man held for cyberstalking TV show host

Man held for cyberstalking TV show host

noida Updated: May 22, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cyberstalking a Noida-based woman host with a private TV channel and sending her obscene messages and photos.

The Surajpur police identified the suspect as one Noyin Gideon, a Kasganj resident, whom they arrested from his home on Thursday.

“On May 18, a Noida-based TV celebrity had filed a complaint alleging that a man was constantly sending photos of his private parts and obscene messages to her phone number and email address, which are in the public domain and are managed by her team. Based on this information, the police registered a case against the suspect at the Surajpur police station,” the deputy commissioner of police, women safety, Vrinda Shukla, said.

The woman works with an all-women team and because of the incident, she said she felt mentally harassed.

“Within a day and a half, the Noida police zeroed in on the location of the suspect and arrested him. We produced him before a magistrate who sent him to jail,” the DCP said.

The police said that Gideon is unmarried and unemployed and lives only with his working mother.

The woman is a resident of an area under the jurisdiction of the Surajpur police.

The police booked Gideon was under sections 420 (cheating), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

The police said that during questioning, Gideon confessed to making fake IDs on social media and sending obscene messages and photos to other women too. They said a probe is underway to determine other cases in which he may have been involved.

The police have seized the SIM card and tablet he used.

