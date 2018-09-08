Man held for raping 9-year-old girl in Greater Noida, another detained in separate case

In two separate incidences, the police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Jewar and detained another for questioning in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in Jarcha of Greater Noida, on Thursday.

In the first instance, one Lokesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Vandana Enclave in Khoda colony of Ghaziabad, was arrested by a team of Knowledge Park police station, a day after the girl identified him as the culprit. The accused, who works in a garment shop in New Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, was on his way to a relative’s place in Khairpur village when he abducted the girl while she was playing near her house in a Surajpur based village of Greater Noida.

“Sharma alias Sonu, on Thursday morning, allegedly approached the girl and lured her to his motorcycle on the pretext of offering her a ride on Thursday morning. He then allegedly took her to a toll plaza in Jewar and raped her at a remote location in Khairpur village. We arrested him after the victim identified him as the culprit,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

According to police, the accused allegedly dropped the girl back to the toll plaza later. The entire sequence was caught in CCTV camera.

“The accused allegedly asked the girl to alight from his motorcycle about 100 metres before the toll plaza and asked her to walk to cross the plaza. He then allegedly picked her up 100 metres ahead of the plaza and then took her to the village and raped her. He orchestrated the entire sequence to avoid getting recorded in CCTV cameras with the girl. However, we saw him passing through the plaza moments after the girl crossed it. This helped us crack the case,” Jaiswal added.

The girl’s parents had initially filed a missing person’s complaint for their daughter with the Knowledge Park police station. Police say that the girl was found at a relative’s place in Agra on Thursday night.

“When Sharma dropped her off at Tappal toll plaza and went away, she started crying. A passerby on a motorcycle asked her where she was going and in a state of panic, the girl said that she was headed towards her uncle’s place in Agra. The passerby then dropped the girl to a bus station in Agra where a few citizens volunteered and helped her contact her uncle. Finally, when the girl was reunited with her family, she narrated the ordeal,” Jaiswal said.

The police sent the girl for a medical examination and reports are awaited.

“Sharma has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The motorcycle he used to abduct the girl has also been seized,” Jaiswal said.

In the second incident, the police detained a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl who was on her way home from school.

According to the police, the girl, who lives in Bulandshahr was a student of a government high school in a village near Jarcha.

“The victim was returning home in a Bulandshahr village from a village in Jarcha when a man offered her a lift on his motorcycle. The accused then allegedly raped her at a remote location between a Jarcha village and a Bulandshahr village. We have lodged a case under Sections 376 and 506 for rape and criminal intimidation and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of the Indian Penal Code. The girl has been sent for medical test and reports are awaited,” said KK Rana, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

On Thursday evening, the police detained one Babloo for questioning in the case.

“Babloo belongs to the same village where the girl is enrolled and he has been detained for questioning. Our investigation is going on,” Rana said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 05:55 IST