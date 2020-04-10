MeT dept predicts dry, warm days ahead; temperature to rise by 5 degrees by next week

noida

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:24 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of warm and dry days ahead with temperatures likely to increase by three to five degrees by early next week.

According to the weather analysts, while the maximum temperature is hovering between 33-35 degrees Celsius, it is likely to reach 38-39 degrees Celsius by April 14. The minimum temperatures may also rise up to 23 degrees Celsius during the same time period, as against current average of 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.

“Temperatures have already spiked by three degrees over the past few days and they are likely to further. This is usually the trend during this time of the year during the pre-monsoon season. Between April 14 and 20, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, while the by the month-end, the maximum temperature will hover around 42 degrees Celsius, which will be season’s normal by then,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD. He also added that while the season’s normal is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius by the month-end, the same will spike to 45 degrees Celsius by the first week of May.

Weather experts have also said that there will be weekly spells of thunderstorms due to approaching western disturbances in Delhi-NCR. However, the effects of the rains and the thundershowers will be short lived and the temperature will spike back soon.

“There will be intermittent western disturbances reaching the region bringing along with them moist air. The moisture mixed with the heat may form convective clouds. Although there are chances of rain, dark clouds with thunder and light drizzle is likelier. Even if it drizzles, the overall temperature will remain the same,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, Skymet — a private weather forecasting agency.

Meanwhile, Friday saw a rise in the maximum temperature by two degrees in Noida and adjoining regions. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, as against 34.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, as against 16.6 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

According to the IMD, Saturday may see the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 35 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. “There are chances of thunder with lightening. However, it is unlikely to rain,” said an IMD official.