Metro hospital fire: Fire, electrical safety departments yet to submit report

The city magistrate on Monday said that he is yet to receive the expert report from the fire and the electrical safety departments on the February 7 hospital fire incident. Reports from various departments are yet to be submitted to the city magistrate for him to compile them and ascertain the cause of fire at the Metro Hospital and Heart Institute in Sector 12 in Noida.

On February 7, a fire had broken out on the second floor of the hospital after which BN Singh, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, had ordered a magisterial enquiry. At least 63 admitted patients and other persons had to be evacuated after the fire broke out.

According to administration officials, the city magistrate’s report, which was to be submitted on February 22, has been delayed due to the ongoing farmer related issues in the district and due to the delay in submission of the expert report by various departments.

The city magistrate said reports from the forensic, medical and the police department have been received.

The fire department had also sent in its report but the city magistrate was not satisfied with it and a fresh report with all doubts clarified will be submitted again.

“We are yet to receive reports from the fire and the electrical safety departments. I had some doubts in the report submitted by the fire department. They have been asked to submit it again. We have also been keeping busy with the ongoing farmer’s issues, which is why the delay took place,” Shailendra Mishra, Noida city magistrate, said.

Preliminary investigation into the incident had suggested that the fire had been caused by a short circuit, senior fire officials had said.

The respective assistant directors of the electrical safety and the forensic departments will play an important role in identifying the exact cause of the fire.

The Noida city magistrate, who is heading the inquiry, is supposed to submit the final report which must include cause of fire, lapses and people responsible, to the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Action against errant persons will be decided on the basis of the report.

Various experts from the fire, medical, electrical safety department and forensic departments had visited the second floor of the hospital.

The floor where the fire took place was sealed after the incident so that experts could collect samples for their investigation.

