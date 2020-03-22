Mother-son duo tests positive for Covid-19

noida

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:49 IST

A 37-year-old man and his 67-year-old mother have tested positive for Covid-19. The man had returned from Denmark and was staying with his family of nine at a residential society in Sector 2 of Noida Extension.

According to health officials, the person had returned from Denmark on March 15. He and his mother were admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Science after their test results were confirmed Sunday evening. Results of the other family members are awaited.

“We have sent the man and his mother to GIMS as they have tested positive for the disease. We are now awaiting results of other family members,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The person was under isolation at the Super Speciality Children hospital since his sample was collected. The family members have also been placed under quarantine.

Officials are making preparations to seal the area of residence of the family for two days as per the orders of the district magistrate to sanitize the whole area. Officials will be visiting all the residents living in the society to trace people who came in contact with the patient and his family.

“We have been informed by the chief medical officer that two more patients are going to be admitted to GIMS. Our preparations are in place to admit the duo. Including these two patients, the total number of patients at GIMS will be seven. As per the capacity, three more patients can be accommodated at GIMS,” said Dr RK Gupta, director, GIMS.

As of Sunday evening, three persons are under isolation at the Super Speciality Children’s Hospital in Sector 30, 36 persons at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hostel, 88 at the Sector 39 district hospital and 37 at the Munshi Premchand Hostel at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. Test results of all the persons are awaited.

Another man, who had returned from Dubai, was found to be infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus on Saturday. He has been admitted to GIMS, while his wife and child have been placed in home quarantine at their residence in B-block of Alpha-1 in Greater Noida. “We have sanitised the entire Alpha-1 area after a Dubai returnee was found positive for Covid-19. His wife and child are under home quarantine. The reports of the woman are awaited while the child’s sample was not taken as he has no symptom,” said Prasoon Dwivedi, subdivisional magistrate.

The district administration has started putting posters outside the flats and houses of people who have been placed under home quarantine, to ensure that the order is followed and neighbours are aware of the preventive measure.

By Sunday night, the health department officials said that 1,105 persons, mostly those who have returned from other countries, were tracked, while 1,657 persons are under surveillance. They said that 298 samples have been collected so far, of which eight cases have tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said that 221 samples tested negative, while results of 69 are awaited.