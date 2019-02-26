New sanitation scheme scrapped in Noida after protests

Amid protests by sanitation employees demanding the restoration of old system, the Noida authority on Monday said it has scrapped the new scheme under which residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) were supposed to look after sanitation work in their respective areas. Notably, the new sanitation scheme was launched only 25 days ago.

While RWAs are unhappy with the Noida authority’s decision, sanitation staff have welcomed the move. The sanitation employees were protesting against the new plan.

“Our health department, as per the old system, will look after the sanitation job in all residential areas. It is done to end the protest of sanitation employees, who opposed the move right after some RWAs took up this job,” RK Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

On January 28, the Noida authority gave approval to four RWAs to execute sanitation and sweeping works in their respective sectors. The move to allow RWAs of sectors 49, 47, 52 and 66 to manage sanitation activities was taken after the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) assured that it would do a better job with lesser funds as compared to what the private contractors charged the authority.

There are over 3,400 sanitation employees, who had started protests outside the authority’s Sector 6 office as they were not happy with the RWAs managing the sanitation and sweeping work on their own. “We are happy with the authority’s decision of removing RWAs from sanitation job. But it is yet to direct the RWAs for the same. If the RWAs do not stop work immediately, then we will once again start our agitation,” said Ravi Parcha, a leader of sanitation employees.

Authority officials said around 30% of cleaning job was affected due to the protests by the sanitation employees. “They (sanitation employees) do not want to work with the RWAs. Therefore, we had to restore the old practice under which the authority takes care of cleaning job in all residential areas,” Singh said.

The federation of RWAs had assured that they could do the job at 75% of the amount paid by the authority to the contractors. FONRWA office-bearers are unhappy with the scrapping of this scheme. “The authority has scrapped this scheme on the ground that sanitation workers are unhappy. But we will talk again to the authority chief executive officer on this issue and demand that RWAs should get this job. RWAs are not happy with the authority’s sanitation services,” AN Dhawan, general secretary of FONRWA, said.

“The authority has scrapped the new system because officials want to pocket commission out of sanitation tenders. We will write to the UP chief minister apprising him of the fact that RWAs can do the sanitation work with less funds. The authority officials are encouraging corruption by scrapping the new system,” NP Singh, president of FONRWA, said.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 03:16 IST