Noida: CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate police commissioner’s office

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:18 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the official headquarters of the newly appointed police commissioner in the city’s Traffic Park located in Sector 108 on Sunday, January 19.

The police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, Alok Singh, along with the Noida authority staff visited this building on Friday. Soon after the CM’s visit was planned, the Noida authority started cleaning the park premises as well as the building where the police commissionerate will be set up. Singh, along with his staff, will operate from this newly built office.

The district administration, the Noida authority and the police will plan the inauguration event on Saturday. All top officials will attend the meeting wherein the CM’s visit to Noida will be discussed. The UP government has approved the commissionerate system with an aim to upgrade policing in the district, officials said.

On January 13, Singh, who is a 1995-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the first Gautam Budh Nagar district commissioner of police. The appointment had come hours after CM Adityanath had announced the adoption of the police commissioner system for “smart and safe” policing in the Lucknow metropolitan area and Gautam Budh Nagar district— which comprises well-planned urban areas including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

The key offices of the district police are located in Greater Noida’s Surajpur and Noida’s Sector 14A.

“The Noida police is to set up headquarters in Noida,” Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, said.

The Noida authority’s civil department started cleaning the area around a government building at Traffic Park, Sector 108 after Singh visited the building on Friday.

“We have started cleaning the building located in Sector 108. The administrative complex inside it was closed before, and we opened it for the visit,” a Noida authority official said.

The Noida authority had spent around ₹80 crore on the development of the Traffic Park along a road that connects Noida Expressway with Dadri road. The Traffic Park has a track for conducting driving tests, a railway track, an administrative complex, an auditorium, a cafeteria among other facilities. The authority had started work on the area in 2015 and had opened in 2018. The officials said the police may also make their traffic department operate from the facility.