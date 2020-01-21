Noida: Elecrama brings together the best of electrical innovations

noida

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:03 IST

The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) has high hopes to have ₹30,000 crore businesses in the 14th edition of five-day Elecrama 2020, begun at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Saturday.

Elecrama 2020 president Anil Saboo said the exhibition, which is organised once in two years, is aimed this year for promotion of small and medium enterprises. “Special attention has been given to e-mobility, energy conservation, revenue security and start-ups working in this sector,” he said.

He further said emerging as a platform to connect the world with Indian industry in respect of technology, new trends and innovation for future energy transition, Elecrama 2020 has provided a platform to Indian majors to connect with global leaders can to develop cost effective solutions for the world.

“India is expected to become the fifth largest economy in the world by the end of 2025. In this edition of Elecrama, over 450 foreign exhibitors from 120 countries have interacted with over 5,000 Indian electrical manufacturers here . So far, this exhibition has recorded a footfall of over 3.5 lakh. We are sure that during this five-day extravaganza, business deals of over ₹30,000 crore will be finalised,” said Saboo.

This edition of Elecrama has also catered some of the debutant players in electrical manufacturing sector. V-Guard Industries Limited, India’s leading consumer electrical major, too, has appeared in this congregation of companies in the electrical sector with a view to connect with industry captains and strengthen ties with the electrical community, showcasing its range of designed products.

V-Guard chief operating officer (COO) V Ramachandran said it has showcased a range of smart products like the intelligent water heaters, smart inverters and smart fans in this exhibition, which are not only energy efficient but also technologically rich.

“Besides these products, we had other range of world class products from our manufacturing facility, which have been designed and developed by our R&D team. Our vision will continue to drive more technologically advanced products, which are embedded with the Internet of Things (IoTs), enabling a connected world,” he said.

Gautam Seth, joint managing director of HPL Electric and Power Limited, said this exhibition was the best place to showcase its latest product range in lighting, electrical meters, switch-gears, and switches. “We are committed to improving people’s lives through meaningful innovations and best-in-class technology products for domestic and international markets,” he said.