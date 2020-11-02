e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: Four men arrested for stealing trucks, selling them after refurbishing

noida Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: Four men were nabbed Sunday morning by the Noida police for allegedly stealing trucks in the district and then selling them after forging their documents. Six stolen trucks were recovered, said the police.

The suspects were identified as Zulfikar and Rizwan, who are from Meerut; Chandar, who is from Ghaziabad; and Rakesh Kumar, who from Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The suspects would steal trucks from across the district and then use tools to erase the engine and chassis numbers. They would then use fake number plates and registration certificates to sell these stolen vehicles for a profit,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said Ramesh would allegedly provide fake registration certificates, each of which would cost between ₹2-3 lakh. The police are working to verify the involvement of other people with the gang.

Police officers said the suspects were nabbed from near Sector 54 following a tip-off. Six stolen trucks, a stolen Santro car, several sets of fake documents, six fake number plates, seven incomplete plates, tools and a country-made pistol were recovered allegedly from the suspects.

Officers said the suspects are history sheeters and have been accused in cases of theft from Delhi, while other cases against them are being identified.

Police suspect the men have been active for the past couple of years and are working on identifying other vehicles which they might have sold.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

