Noida: Gautam Buddha varsity offers campus recruitment

In a first, Gautam Buddha University (GBU) has sought the help of corporate houses to enable campus recruitment of its students.

The GBU, with the support of corporate houses that have business units nearby, wants to provide employment opportunities to students after they graduate from the university located along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

On Monday, GBU vice-chancellor Dr Prabhat Kumar called Samsung, HCL, New Holland Fiat, Lava International, Honda Cars, LG Electronics and Vivo Communication Technology, among others, to the campus as part of ‘industry academia interface’ programme. Representatives from 40 corporate houses participated in the programme.

“We hope that the corporate houses through such interface programmes will support the institution in designing industry-orientated courses, recruit from the campus, encourage joint research and also give scholarships to meritorious students from economically weak families. We want the students to get good opportunities after finishing their course from this university, which has a state-of-the-art campus and other facilities,” Kumar said.

The Gautam Buddha University, which has around 30,000 students, is built on a campus spread across 511 acres. It is located near the Buddh International Circuit along the 165km-Yamuna Expressway. There are 19 university hostels and the schools are located within 500 metres of the hostels.

The varsity was established in 2002 with an aim to impart education in different disciplines.

YEIDA chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, also attended the programme, and decided to provide the varsity with Rs 2 crore for scholarships.

“We will deposit Rs 2 crore in a fixed deposit so that the meritorious underprivileged students can be given scholarships. We want to develop better relationships between industrial bodies and the institution so that we can customise courses to better suit industry needs,” Kumar said.

The GBU has also appealed to the corporate houses to send their chief executive officers to conduct classes on the campus.

“We have decided to provide placements to students in all departments, be it management, IT, engineering or other wings. We have appealed to CEOs of corporate houses that they come and share their industry experiences with students and also help them become better professionals in their respective fields,” Kumar said.