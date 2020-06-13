Noida, Greater Noida residents can use helpline for scheduling Covid tests

noida

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:10 IST

There are eight sample collection centres for Covid-19 testing in Noida and Greater Noida and residents can use a dedicated helpline for appointment, officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar said on Friday.

The helpline number is 18004192211, the officials said.

In Noida, the collection centres are at the District Hospital in Sector 30, the new district hospital building in Sector 39, the Community Health Care Centre in Bhangel, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

In Greater Noida, the centres are at primary health care centres at Bisrakh, Dankaur and Jewar and the CHC in Dadri, besides the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), he added.

He said the protocols with regard to the accredited labs and selection of persons who are tested for Covid-19 is decided by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

“All primary high-risk contacts and such persons exhibiting influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms and other categories of persons (including random sampling) are sampled and tested through the Covid labs,” Dohare said in a statement.

“To make the experience seamless, we have dedicated special team of doctors who will ascertain your requirements, and get the testing schedule as per protocol. All people need to do is dial 18004192211 and press option 1 and provide their requirements after which the doctors will call and give time and date for sampling,” he said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Thursday said that 900 beds are available in Gautam Buddh Nagar across dedicated government and private facilities for Covid-19 patients.

Responding in affirmative to a query on adequate beds for Covid patients, DM Suhas said presently around 250 patients are active in the district and total capacity of beds is 900 – 150 at GIMS, 50 at Child PGI, 400 at Sharda, 100 at Kailash and 200 at NIMS.

At present, Covid-19 treatment is available at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), the District Hospital, the Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and private hospitals Sharda and Kailash.

The DM said four new private hospitals -- Fortis, Jaypee, Kailash and Yatharth – will soon start functioning for Covid-19 treatment, but they will self-regulate the treatment cost.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 830 positive cases of coronavirus, including 12 deaths, according to official figures.