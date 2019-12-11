Noida man arrested for instigating son to assault another minor, video goes viral

noida

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:39 IST

A Dadri-based man was arrested by the Greater Noida police for allegedly instigating his minor son to assault another child following a dispute between the two kids. The incident was caught on video and went viral on the internet.

The suspect is a construction worker and stays in a colony under the Dadri police jurisdiction. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after which a case was filed.

In the eight-minute video that was also circulated on the social media, the suspect is seen instigating his minor son to beat up another kid while the neighbours watched as mute spectators. The video, made by an eyewitness, shows the suspect and his son purportedly holding a stick in their hands. The video showed the father allegedly threaten and hit his own son when the boy refuses to assault other child. Following the man’s threats, the boy repeatedly hits the other child’s legs with a stick as his father watches sitting nearby. This continued for time till some locals intervened and pulled the man away.

The victim’s parents were not around at the time of the incident, the police said. Later a complaint was filed by the boy’s father and a case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, the victim’s father alleged that the suspect is an alcoholic and his son was scared the entire time. “He asked his son to break my son’s legs and would not let anyone come to his rescue,” the complainant stated.

Police officers said the kids were fighting over something and instead of ending the spat, the suspect instigated the matter. “The man said he wanted his son to fight back as the two would often clash. The victim was sent for a medical examination and we have a copy of the video,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Dadri police station.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail on Wednesday