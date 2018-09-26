Noida Metro to get its financials audited by CAG

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) board on Tuesday decided to get its financial records audited by the comptroller and auditor general (CAG). The decision was taken in a board meeting held in Delhi. Other important decisions related to common mobility cards, the 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link progress report and last-mile connectivity along the soon-to-be operational the Metro link were taken as well.

“The board has approved a proposal to get the CAG to audit the Noida-Greater Noida Metro link financials. Subsequently, we will take the CAG’s comments into account during our annual general body meeting. After that, a director’s report will be prepared. This report will be tabled in Parliament for approval,” PD Upadhyaya, executive director of the NMRC, said.

Alok Tandon, managing director, NMRC, Achal Jain, director, ministry of railways, Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director, national capital region transport corporation (NCRTC), Pramit Garg, director, Dehi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Nisha Vadhwan, company secretary, and Upadhyaya were in attendance during the 17th board meeting held at the ministry of urban and housing affairs office in Delhi.

Apart from the decision on the CAG audit, Garg gave a presentation about the progress of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, which is expected to become operational in November this year. The board also decided that the DMRC would take care of the maintenance of this link for one year after it becomes operational.

The DMRC informed the board that the deputy commissioner of Metro rail safety (CMRS) has already conducted an inspection and paved the way for further progress on this track.

“Once the CMRS prepares its report, we will decide the revenue operation date. The state bank of India (SBI), which is partnered with the NMRC, will then decide the date when the common mobility card (a card, which will be common for the Metro as well as the feeder bus service) will be issued,” Upadhyaya said.

The board also discussed how to generate solar power at all stations located on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro link that has a budget of ₹5,503 crore.

The NMRC, which was formed in November 14, 2014, had roped in the DMRC to work on this project at the site on May 25, 2015.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:58 IST